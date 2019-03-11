Chance the Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley held their wedding at a resort in Newport Beach, California on Saturday. Several friends and musical collaborators attended the ceremony and arrived on time. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian did not. Below, courtesy of The Daily Mail, you can watch Corley walk the aisle and take Chance’s hands as the reverend begins to read their vows. Moments later, Kanye and Kim walk into the frame. A woman directs them to stand near a shrub. Congrats all around.