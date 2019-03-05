News \
Bush and Live Announce Joint Sixteen Stone and Throwing Copper Anniversary Tour
Bush and Live (or +Live+, as press releases prefer to call them), together at last! The two ’90s-famous post-grunge units are hitting the road this summer for their co-headlining ALT-IMATE Tour, which will cover 33 North American cities. Our Lady Peace will provide support. Other than Bush and Live operating in a very similar stylistic space and doubtless sharing a lot of fans, the occasion of the jaunt is the 25th anniversary of seminal albums by both groups: Live is celebrating Throwing Copper and Bush Sixteen Stone. Both were multi-platinum albums that contained some of the group’s biggest hits, with Sixteen Stone being particularly stacked with rock radio anthems.
Last year, Bush participated in a tri-headlining nostalgia tour with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult, played Sixteen Stone’s “Comedown” on Conan to promote it, and invited too many drunk people on stage with them in Atlantic City. Live toured with the Counting Crows throughout the spring and summer of last year. See the full list of ALT-IMATE dates below; tickets go on sale on March 15 through LiveNation.
June 6 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater
June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
June 8 – Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival
June 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
June 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
July 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
July 28 – Kansas City, MO @Starlight Theatre
July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
August 2 – Wichita, KS @Hartman Arena
August 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 7 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 9 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion
August 10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair
August 11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino
August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
August 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo
August 24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
August 27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
September 4 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 7 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
September 8 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre