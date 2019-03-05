Bush and Live (or +Live+, as press releases prefer to call them), together at last! The two ’90s-famous post-grunge units are hitting the road this summer for their co-headlining ALT-IMATE Tour, which will cover 33 North American cities. Our Lady Peace will provide support. Other than Bush and Live operating in a very similar stylistic space and doubtless sharing a lot of fans, the occasion of the jaunt is the 25th anniversary of seminal albums by both groups: Live is celebrating Throwing Copper and Bush Sixteen Stone. Both were multi-platinum albums that contained some of the group’s biggest hits, with Sixteen Stone being particularly stacked with rock radio anthems.

Last year, Bush participated in a tri-headlining nostalgia tour with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult, played Sixteen Stone’s “Comedown” on Conan to promote it, and invited too many drunk people on stage with them in Atlantic City. Live toured with the Counting Crows throughout the spring and summer of last year. See the full list of ALT-IMATE dates below; tickets go on sale on March 15 through LiveNation.

June 6 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater

June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 8 – Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival

June 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

June 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

July 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

July 28 – Kansas City, MO @Starlight Theatre

July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

August 2 – Wichita, KS @Hartman Arena

August 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 7 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 9 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion

August 10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

August 11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino

August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

August 24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 4 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 7 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

September 8 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre