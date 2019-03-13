BTS to Perform on Saturday Night Live

K-pop sensations BTS are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 13. The boy band will be the musical guest on an episode hosted by Emma Stone.

The announcement was made via SNL’s twitter account where a schedule of the hosts and musical guest for the coming weeks was shared on Wednesday morning. It is the third of three announced shows, with other scheduled musical guests including Tame Impala and Sara Bareilles with hosts Sandra Oh and Kit Harrington, respectively.

*casually leaves this here* pic.twitter.com/OMqDpKQlbD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2019

BTS’s forthcoming incredibly named album MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA drops the day before their SNL debut on April 12 and then in May, the international megastars will embark on a worldwide stadium tour. According to Billboard, the U.S., European, and Wembley Stadium dates have already sold out. BTS have two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 under their belt and are the only K-pop band to reach No. 1 in the United States.

