Last night, Damon Albarn hosted his “Africa Express: The Circus” show in East London. The performance brought together musicians from across the globe to perform songs both new and old, and as part of the event, Albarn’s band Blur briefly reunited for the first time since 2015. As Stereogum points out, Albarn brought out his bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James, and Graham Coxon to perform three songs: “Tender,” “Song 2,” and “Clover Over Dover.”

Introducing “Clover Over Dover,” Albarn noted that it was the first time the band had ever performed the song live. “We haven’t sung it since 1994,” he said. “That’s not necessarily a good thing, right?”

For “Tender,” the band was joined by the London Community Gospel Choir and Malian musician Rokia Traoré. Blur recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album 13, which includes the song “Tender.” Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.