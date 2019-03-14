The Black Keys Announce Tour With Modest Mouse

The Black Keys have announced an upcoming tour with special guests Modest Mouse. The “Let’s Rock” tour kicks off later this year, with 31 shows spanning North America. Shannon and the Clams, Repeat Repeat, and Jessy Wilson will be opening select shows. Last week The Black Keys released “Lo/Hi,” their first taste of new music in five years. Though no full-length album has been announced, it’s clear the band are up to something.

Tickets for the “Let’s Rock” tour are available here, and the full list of dates is below.

Black Keys / Modest Mouse Tour:

09/21 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful

09/23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *!

09/24 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *!

09/25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *!

09/27 Chicago, IL – United Center *!

09/28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *!

09/30 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena *!

10/01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *!

10/02 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *!

10/04 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *&

10/05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *&

10/07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *&

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *&

10/09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena *&

10/11 Boston, MA – TD Garden *&

10/12 Washington, DC – The Anthem *&

10/14 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena *&

10/15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *&

11/05 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center *^

11/06 Orlando, FL – Amway Center *^

11/08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *^

11/09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *^

11/12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *^

11/13 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center *^

11/14 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *^

11/16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena *^

11/17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena *^

11/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum *^

11/20 San Francisco, CA – TBA *^

11/22 Portland, OR – Moda Center *^

11/23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome *^

11/24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *^

* with Modest Mouse

! with Repeat Repeat

& with Jessy Wilson

^ with Shannon and the Clams