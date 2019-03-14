News \

Björk to Reissue All 9 Albums on Multi-Colored Cassettes

CREDIT: Roger Kisby/Getty

Björk has announced that she’s reissuing all nine of her studio albums on multi-colored cassettes. Björk tweeted about the reissue Thursday morning with a video displaying the cassette color scheme paired with each album. The hot magenta cassette of the Icelandic singer-songwriter’s sophomore album Post is particularly striking.

The limited edition cassette collection drops on April 26 and can be pre-ordered here.

In addition to the cassette reissues, Björk is set to debut Cornucopia, a performance billed as her “most elaborate concert production ever” in New York City in May. Her last studio album, 2017’s Utopia, was among Spin’s best 50 albums of the year.

Maggie Serota
