Video: Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Billie Eilish is celebrating the release of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with a brand new music video. Following up visuals for “you should see me in a crown,” “bury a friend,” and “when the party’s over,” the music video for “bad guy” is a vibrant, playful expression of Eilish’s unique stylistic identity. The “bad guy” video also includes the album’s 13-second intro track, “!!!!!!!,” in which Eilish talks about taking out her Invisalign.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released on Friday via Darkroom/Interscope, and includes the previously released singles “you should see me in a crown,” “when the party’s over,” “bury a friend,” and “wish you were gay.” Eilish is heading out on a world tour later this year. Watch the video for “bad guy” below, and stream the album here.