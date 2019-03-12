News \
Bill Callahan Announces U.S. Tour
Bill Callahan has announced a new string of live dates this summer. The tour kicks off at Pappy & Harriet’s in Joshua Tree, CA in mid-June, and runs through July 18, where it’s set to wrap in Oxford, MS.
In other Callahan news, the Smog musician joined Twitter late last year with the handle @BillCallaman. Since then, he’s used the platform to dispense casual wisdom:
i am a talking (and singing!) avalanche.
— Bill Callahan (@BillCallaman) December 26, 2018
Callahan’s last full-length release was 2013’s Dream River. Read our interview with Callahan here, and find the full list of tour dates below.
Bill Callahan Summer 2019 U.S. Tour:
06/13 Joshua Tree, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
06/14-15 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
06/17 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library
06/18 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
06/19 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
06/21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
06/22 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
07/05 Lawrence, KS – Lawrence Public Library
07/06 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
07/07 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
07/08 Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
07/10 Boston, MA – Sinclair
07/11 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre
07/12 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
07/13 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
07/14 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
07/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle
07/17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
07/18 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s