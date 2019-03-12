Bill Callahan has announced a new string of live dates this summer. The tour kicks off at Pappy & Harriet’s in Joshua Tree, CA in mid-June, and runs through July 18, where it’s set to wrap in Oxford, MS.

In other Callahan news, the Smog musician joined Twitter late last year with the handle @BillCallaman. Since then, he’s used the platform to dispense casual wisdom:

i am a talking (and singing!) avalanche. — Bill Callahan (@BillCallaman) December 26, 2018

Callahan’s last full-length release was 2013’s Dream River. Read our interview with Callahan here, and find the full list of tour dates below.

Bill Callahan Summer 2019 U.S. Tour:

06/13 Joshua Tree, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

06/14-15 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

06/17 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library

06/18 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

06/19 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery

06/21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/22 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

07/05 Lawrence, KS – Lawrence Public Library

07/06 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

07/07 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

07/08 Detroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

07/10 Boston, MA – Sinclair

07/11 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre

07/12 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

07/13 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

07/14 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre

07/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

07/17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

07/18 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s