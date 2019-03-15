The Beastie Boys’ Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) will be debuting a stage show called Beastie Boys Story in early April. The show is directed by one of Beasties’ most famous collaborators, Spike Jonze, and the three shows will take place in New York City (two at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater) and Philadelphia. Tickets to the autobiographical performance, about which very little information has been provided, will be on sale tomorrow at 10am local time; buy them here.

The Beastie Boys released their sprawling, 600-page memoir Beastie Boys Book, featuring contributions from famous friends, collaborators and fans, in October of last year. Diamond and Horovitz went on a book tour following its release. They also recorded an audiobook version of the memoir, featuring contributions by Chuck D, Kim Gordon, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart, Will Ferrell, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tweedy, Rachel Maddow, and many more.

Check out the announcement video for Beastie Boys Story below.