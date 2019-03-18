New Music \
Avey Tare – “HORS_”
Avey Tare’s forthcoming follow-up to 2017’s album Eucalyptus, the uniquely titled Cows on Hourglass Pond, arrives this Friday March 22. In the run-up to the album’s release, Avey Tare has shared a new single, the solemn and sonically kaleidoscopic “HORS_.” The new track comes with an equally mesmerizing and bizarre new video, directed by Avey Tare’s sister and collaborator Abby Portner, which features a psychedelic visual of a horse.
“I grew up with horses, so I wanted to make a video for this song since I first heard it at a show I did with Dave in Copenhagen 2 years ago,” Abby Portner said in a statement. “To me this video is just about the beauty of a horse, its movements, expressions and textures. I lit the horse, Calliope, like she was on a stage, colored lights and haze to take it out of context of a normal stable setting, turn the focus to the horse as a character and make it a bit more surreal.”
Along with the new single, Avey Tare has announced new North American tour dates. “HORS_” follows recent singles “Taken Boy” and “Saturdays (Again)” A website where you can play with friendly cows on screen that was also unveiled in anticipation of Cows on Hourglass Pond. Watch the video for “HORS_” and check out the tour schedule below.
Avey Tare Tour Dates
03-21 – Knoxville, TX – Big Ears Festival
03-28 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
03-29 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *
03-30 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA * SOLD OUT
04-01 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel *
04-02 – Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot *
04-04 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern #
04-05 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx #
04-06 – Chicago, IL – Co Prosperity Sphere # SOLD OUT
04-07 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Grill #
04-11 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
04-12 – Portland, OR – Holocene
04-13 – Arcata, CA – The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom
04-15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel $
04-16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo $ SOLD OUT
04-17 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole $
04-19 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada $
04-20 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $
04-22 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa &
04-23 – Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury &
04-24 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub &
04-25 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar &
* support from Nathan Bowles
# support from Lipsticism
$ support from Paradot
& support from Geologist