Avey Tare’s forthcoming follow-up to 2017’s album Eucalyptus, the uniquely titled Cows on Hourglass Pond, arrives this Friday March 22. In the run-up to the album’s release, Avey Tare has shared a new single, the solemn and sonically kaleidoscopic “HORS_.” The new track comes with an equally mesmerizing and bizarre new video, directed by Avey Tare’s sister and collaborator Abby Portner, which features a psychedelic visual of a horse.

“I grew up with horses, so I wanted to make a video for this song since I first heard it at a show I did with Dave in Copenhagen 2 years ago,” Abby Portner said in a statement. “To me this video is just about the beauty of a horse, its movements, expressions and textures. I lit the horse, Calliope, like she was on a stage, colored lights and haze to take it out of context of a normal stable setting, turn the focus to the horse as a character and make it a bit more surreal.”

Along with the new single, Avey Tare has announced new North American tour dates. “HORS_” follows recent singles “Taken Boy” and “Saturdays (Again)” A website where you can play with friendly cows on screen that was also unveiled in anticipation of Cows on Hourglass Pond. Watch the video for “HORS_” and check out the tour schedule below.

Avey Tare Tour Dates

03-21 – Knoxville, TX – Big Ears Festival

03-28 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

03-29 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *

03-30 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA * SOLD OUT

04-01 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel *

04-02 – Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot *

04-04 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern #

04-05 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx #

04-06 – Chicago, IL – Co Prosperity Sphere # SOLD OUT

04-07 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Grill #

04-11 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

04-12 – Portland, OR – Holocene

04-13 – Arcata, CA – The Miniplex in Richard’s Goat Tavern & Tearoom

04-15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel $

04-16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo $ SOLD OUT

04-17 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole $

04-19 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada $

04-20 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub $

04-22 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa &

04-23 – Tallahassee, FL – The Wilbury &

04-24 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub &

04-25 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar &

* support from Nathan Bowles

# support from Lipsticism

$ support from Paradot

& support from Geologist