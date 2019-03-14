The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight at the Forum in Los Angeles featuring a stacked lineup of performers including Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Halsey, and more. As part of the ceremony, Grande performed her thank u, next song “Needy,” while Musgraves brought out Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to play “Rainbow,” a standout track from last year’s Golden Hour. Musgraves sat on a giant, backlit rainbow for the duration of the performance, with Martin at a piano on the ground, dressed in a beanie and white t-shirt that reads “happiness.”

Ariana Grande’s latest album thank u, next was released last month, following singles “thank u, next,” “7 rings,” and “imagine.” Earlier this year, the songwriter won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album with Sweetener, and was recently recognized with a Brit Award for Best International Female Solo Artist. Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour took home the Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, as well as the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song awards for “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy,” respectively. Watch clips of their iHeartRadio performance below.