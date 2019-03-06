Aretha Franklin’s concert film Amazing Grace, documenting her iconic 1972 performances at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, will be released on April 5 in Los Angeles and New York, it was announced today. The film will expand nationally in the ensuing weeks. Its distributor Neon has also released a new trailer, which you can view below.

The film was originally intended for release in 1972 alongside the live album by the same name, also featuring the New Temple recordings, but was infamously shelved due to a sound-syncing error and years of lawsuits and failed contract negotiations with Franklin. Alan Elliott, the producer who inherited the project from its original director Sydney Pollack, reached an agreement with Franklin’s estate last year, three months after the singer’s death.

Franklin’s Amazing Grace album sold over two million copies, becoming the best-selling gospel LP of all time, as well as the singer’s best-selling album. Though Franklin long disputed terms for the film’s distribution—Elliott told Vulture in December that she once requested $5 million for the project—the Queen of Soul said in 2015 that she loved the film. After announcing an agreement, Franklin’s niece said the documentary is “very moving and inspirational.”

Watch the new Amazing Grace trailer below.