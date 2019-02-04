Wolf Parade’s Dante DeCaro Leaves Group

Wolf Parade announced today on Twitter that Dante DiCaro has left the band. The multi-instrumentalist joined Wolf Parade in 2005 after the Canadian group released their debut album Apologies to the Queen Mary, and contributed to their following three full-lengths, most recently 2017’s reunion project Cry Cry Cry.

“So, Dante is no longer part of Wolf Parade. After years of tour he’s decided to try a new way of living, offstage,” the band tweeted. “We’ll miss him & wish him the best. And he’s irreplaceable, so we’re carrying on as the original 3-piece WP. It’s sounding good and we’re excited to share new tunes!”

Wolf Parade will open select dates on Japandroids’ North American tour this spring and recently announced seven North American dates of their own starting February 26 in Victoria, British Columbia. View the full schedule and purchase tickets here.

Read Wolf Parade’s tweet below.