News \
Weezer Premiered The Black Album on Fortnite’s New Weezer Island
It looks like Weezer are tapping into the tween meme market. Earlier today, they premiered their new self-titled record, The Black Album, on the viral video game Fortnite. A new island called “Weezer World” popped up in the Fortnite universe — as part of the game’s eighth “season” — where players can explore and listen to four songs from the new album before its official, real-world release at midnight tonight. Earlier this month, Rivers Cuomo tweeted, “Weezer (The Fortnite Album).” Here’s hoping they don’t release any flossing videos. Check out Weezer Island below.
The Black Album is out 3/1.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.