Weezer took The Tonight Show in a time machine to the 80s on Thursday (Feb. 28) by joining Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform A-Ha’s iconic “Take On Me” with classroom instruments.

Rivers Cuomo nails the chorus’ famous high note, while he and the rest of the crew are decked in the flashiest 80s fashion. The video also pokes fun at the song’s original music video by weaving hand drawn sketches throughout. “Take On Me” is included on Weezer’s recent cover album, The Teal Album, which also features their hit version of Toto’s “Africa.”

Just recently, Weezer stopped by The Tonight Show again to perform a barbershop quartet version of their 1994 smash, “Buddy Holly.” Watch their xylophone, maraca and kazoo version of “Take On Me” below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.