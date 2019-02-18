Watch Post Malone, Pistol Annies, & More Perform on Elvis All-Star Tribute TV Special

Last night, NBC aired the Elvis All-Star Tribute show, during which a bunch of country musicians and some mainstream artists honored Elvis Presley by, in part, recreating the 1968 television special that served as his comeback.

The program was hosted by Blake Shelton and featured performances from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Keith Urban, Post Malone, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, and Pistol Annies, an all-star trio to themselves made up of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley.

You can watch the full special over on the NBC website. Check out some videos from the night and the setlist below.

SETLIST (via USA Today):

Blake Shelton – “Trouble” / “Guitar Man”

Shawn Mendes – “Hound Dog”

Keith Urban – “Burning Love”

Keith Urban & Post Malone – “Baby, What You Want Me To Do”

John Fogerty – “Jailhouse Rock”

Ed Sheeran – “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Always On My Mind”

Jennifer Lopez – “Heartbreak Hotel”

Darius Rucker – “One Night”

Blake Shelton – “Suspicious Minds”

Alessia Cara – “Love Me Tender”

Mac Davis – “Memories”

John Legend – “A Little Less Conversation”

Little Big Town – “Are You Lonesome Tonight”

Adam Lambert – “Blue Suede Shoes”

Pistol Annies – “Love Me”

Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton – “That’s All Right” / “Don’t Be Cruel” / “Blue Suede Shoes” (Medley)

Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams – “How Great Art Thou” / “He Touched Me” / “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (Medley)

Dierks Bentley – “Little Sister”

Josh Groban – “It’s Now Or Never”

Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, & Blake Shelton – “If I Can Dream”

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.