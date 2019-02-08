Continuing the grand tradition of Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande has a new video for her song “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” The closing track from her new album thank u, next is exactly as direct as its title: “I know it ain’t right, but I don’t care,” Grande sings to a man whose current girlfriend, in her judgment, just can’t compare.

The video finds Grande spending a luxurious night out at the club and at a private pool party, all whilst edging in on an anonymous guy and his Ariana dopplegänger girlfriend. The women’s uncanny resemblance has already spurred some fans to postulate that, similar to the lyrics to “thank u, next,” the video is supposed to read as a love letter from Grande to herself.

thank u, next, Grande’s fifth album, is out today (February 8). “girlfriend” is the third song to receive a video treatment, following previous single “7 rings” and the rom-com remake video for “thank u, next.” Grande was originally slated to perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards this Sunday (February 10), but following a public dispute with show producers over creative differences, she’s reportedly no longer attending.

Watch the new video for “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” below.