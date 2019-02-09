U.K. Rapper Cadet Dead at 28

South London rapper Cadet has died. Born Blaine Cameron Johnson, the musician was involved in a car accident on his way to perform at Keele University, and died early Saturday morning, as the BBC and Associated Press report. Joshson’s death was confirmed by his family on the rapper’s now-private Instagram account, where they write that “the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can.” He was 28 years old.

Cadet rose to fame with the release of his debut mixtape The Commitment in 2016. Prior to the mixtape, the rapper was known for a series of freestyle videos posted throughout 2015. He also performed at the Wireless Festival with his cousin Casyo “Krept” Jonson (of the duo Krept & Konan) that year, returning to the festival as a solo act in 2017. He was also slated to perform at the festival later this year.

“My life will never be the same again. I love you and will forever miss you. I can’t believe it. I am heartbroken,” Krept wrote in a tribute on Twitter. Others like Stormzy and and Deno Driz have posted tributes to the rapper on social media, with the Gang Signs & Prayer rapper writing: “This man exudes love. I can’t even explain how clean hearted you are, look what you mean to everyone. No one will ever forget you big bro, words can’t do anything justice right now but rest in peace to the absolute REALEST and I can say that with my hand on my heart. Love you bro💔💔💔💔.”

Read their full statements below.

https://twitter.com/kreptplaydirty/status/1094169145137090560