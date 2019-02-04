Here Is a Photo of Tyga and Jeff Bezos

Tyga and Jeff Bezos hung out this past Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta.

That is to say that Tyga, who rapped, “Do you love the taste?” and Jeff Bezos, who sexted, “I want to smell you” presumably had a conversation, perhaps even about the three other senses.

This is what such a meeting looks like:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BteXTslBZbN/

Bezos also chilled in Atlanta with Meek Mill. Seems like a fun trip.

