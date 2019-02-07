Thurston Moore and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones are forming a supergroup of sorts for a benefit show in London. Jones and the former Sonic Youth singer and guitarist are participating in a concert benefitting the London-based ResonanceFM radio station, and will be performing together along with veteran avant/free-improv drummer Steve Noble. The show is slated for March 28 at London’s basement venue The 100 Club. More information about the show and ticketing is available here.

Thurston Moore is releasing a new politically-charged 7″, which he recorded in London, on February 19; listen to “Mx Liberty” here. He released two albums in 2017: the regrettably titled Rock’N’Roll Consciousness and the Charles Hayward collaboration Improvisations. John Paul Jones has performed with Moore before, at a 2009 dance performance featuring collaborative music by Jones, Sonic Youth, and Takehisa Kosugi, celebrating of the work of choreographer Merce Cunningham. Jones’ last major musical project was the band Them Crooked Vultures, formed in 2009 by Jones, Dave Grohl, and Josh Homme.