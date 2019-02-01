The Chemical Brothers Reveal New Album Details, Release New Single “Got to Keep On”

The Chemical Brothers have slowly been releasing new singles from their upcoming album No Geography, and now the duo is back with “Got to Keep On,” the third single from the release following their songs “MAH” and “Free Yourself.” The latest single arrives with the album art, tracklist, and release date for the full-length album, which drops on April 12 via Astralwerks. “Got to Keep On” offers a bit of psychedelic, synth-driven production, with repeated chants of the song’s namesake.

The duo’s last album Born in the Echoes was released in 2015. They played numerous festival dates this summer and stopped by Annie Mac’s BBC Radio show to premiere something called the “Hottest Record in the World.” Last June, they released a cover of Tim Buckley’s song “I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain.” Check out “Got to Keep On,” as well as their No Geography album art and tracklist, below.

No Geography tracklist:

1. Eve of Destruction

2. Bango

3. No Geography

4. Got to Keep On

5. Gravity Drops

6. The Universe Sent Me

7. We’ve Got to Try

8. Free Yourself

9. MAH

10. Catch Me I’m Falling