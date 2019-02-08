Terry Crews has accused American Media Inc, The National Enquirer’s parent company, of threatening to blackmail him into silence over sexual assault allegations he made against former William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit in 2017. The accusation follows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s claim yesterday that AMI tried to blackmail him with nude photos allegedly taken during an his extra-marital affair with Lauren Sanchez.

“This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against WME and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes— and even went so far as creating fake receipts,” Crews tweeted on Friday. “I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked.”

This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against @wme and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes— and even went so far as creating fake receipts. I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked. https://t.co/S6lMZ5K6Tb — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 8, 2019

In November 2017, Crews tweeted screenshots of emails he said he received from an AMI property called RadarOnline. The emails claimed the publication was about to publish a story about Crews allegedly hiring two sex workers in 2015, allegations the actor has denied. Crews received the emails one day after speaking out about his sexual assault accusations against Venit on Good Morning America.

Crews wrote in a tweet that the story was never published because “it was a lie.”

1 day after my @GMA interview, @radaronline threatened me w/ a false story abt me hiring 2 hookers at the 2015 Monte Carlo TV Festival. It never went 2 press because it was a lie. This was not a coincidence. I told u they were coming 4 me. I also told you I am ready. pic.twitter.com/vqLAUknUiO — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017

Crews also shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife on a red carpet taken the day RadarOnline accused him of hiring the two sex workers.

An AMI representative did not respond to Spin’s request for comment.