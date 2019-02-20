Teenage Fanclub – “Everything Is Falling Apart”

Teenage Fanclub has released a new single, “Everything Is Falling Apart.” It’s the longtime Scottish indie band’s first new track since the departure of co-founder Gerard Love last year, following a “sadly unresolvable difference of opinion” concerning the group’s touring schedule.

The lyrics on “Everything Is Falling Apart” seem to speak to a split of some sort: “Walk, don’t run, but run from the miserablites / Who believe in no fun, unless it’s what they think is right.”

The newly Love-less Teenage Fanclub have also released a music video for the new single, by photographer Donald Milne.

They’re currently touring North America, with an East Coast leg set to begin next month. Watch the music video for “Everything Is Falling Apart” and find the band’s tour dates below.

Teenage Fanclub 2019 Tour Dates:

02/21 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

02/22 Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

02/23 Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

02/25 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

02/26 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

02/27 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

03/02 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

03/04 Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

03/05 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

03/06 Metro – Chicago, IL

03/07 El Club – Detroit, MI

03/08 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

03/09 Petit Campus – Montreal, QC

03/11 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

03/13 Bowery Ballroom – New York City, N

03/14 Music Hall of Brooklyn – Brooklyn, NY

03/15 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

03/16 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

03/18 Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC