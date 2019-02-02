Watch Steve Gunn Play Three Songs on CBS This Morning

Steve Gunn’s new album The Unseen in Between was released last month, and on Saturday, the Gunn-Truscinski Duo songwriter stopped by CBS This Morning to perform a few songs from the album. Though his network television debut as a solo songwriter technically happened in 2016, Gunn brought his hushed, no-fluff folk to the show for a second time, performing the album standouts “Vagabond,” “New Moon,” and “New Familiar” with a four-piece backing band.

The Unseen in Between follows Bay Head, Gunn’s latest album as one-half of the noisy Gunn-Truscinski Duo. Eyes on the Lines, the last album under his given name, was released in 2016 following his split EP with Kurt Vile in 2015. Watch his CBS This Morning performance below.