sob-x-rbe-announce-north-american-tour

West coast rap collective SOB x RBE have announced that they’ll be heading out on a headlining tour later this month. The Strictly Only Brothers tour starts on February 16 in Miami, followed by dates in Santa Cruz, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Austin, and Boston, as well as a both weekends of Coachella in April. The tour comes to a close with a date at Governors Ball in New York.

SOB x RBE’s last album Gangin II dropped in September. The crew are rumored to have both solo and collective releases in the works for the coming months, though few details have yet been made available regarding the releases. Check out the full list of upcoming dates below.