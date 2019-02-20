News \
Sleep Announce U.S. Tour
Stoner metal act Sleep have announced a string of North American tour dates, with Big Business set to open each show. The tour kicks off in San Diego on May 26, and circles the country before wrapping in Miami on June 18. Sleep will also be playing a special 4/20 show in Portland (Maine!) at the State Theater, along with a follow-up performance the next night.
Last year, Sleep returned from a two-decade hiatus with their excellent album The Sciences. Grab a ticket for the band’s upcoming tour here, and find the full list of dates below.
Sleep / Big Business Tour Dates:
04/20 Portland, ME – State Theater
04/21 Portland, ME – State Theater
05/26 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
05/27 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
05/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
05/29 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
05/31 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
06/01 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/02 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn
06/03 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
06/05 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
06/06 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
06/07 Albany, NY – (VENUE TBA)
06/08 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
06/09 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
06/11 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
06/12 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
06/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
06/14 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
06/15 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
06/17 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
06/18 Miami, FL – The Ground