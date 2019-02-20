Stoner metal act Sleep have announced a string of North American tour dates, with Big Business set to open each show. The tour kicks off in San Diego on May 26, and circles the country before wrapping in Miami on June 18. Sleep will also be playing a special 4/20 show in Portland (Maine!) at the State Theater, along with a follow-up performance the next night.

Last year, Sleep returned from a two-decade hiatus with their excellent album The Sciences. Grab a ticket for the band’s upcoming tour here, and find the full list of dates below.

Sleep / Big Business Tour Dates:

04/20 Portland, ME – State Theater

04/21 Portland, ME – State Theater

05/26 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

05/27 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

05/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05/29 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

05/31 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

06/01 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/02 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

06/03 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

06/05 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

06/06 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

06/07 Albany, NY – (VENUE TBA)

06/08 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

06/09 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

06/11 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

06/12 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

06/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

06/14 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

06/15 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

06/17 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

06/18 Miami, FL – The Ground