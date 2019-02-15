Slash Confirms Guns N’ Roses Are Working On New Music

Last week, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus revealed that the band is planning a new album. “Slash is on tour right now,” Fortus told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Once he gets back from that, we’re gonna get some more recording done and hopefully get an album out soon. And then we’ll get back to touring.”

This hypothetical new album would be the first to feature Slash, Duff McKagan, and Axl Rose together since the 1993 covers album “The Spaghetti Incident?”. And now, as Louder reports, Slash, who’s currently on tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators in support of their latest album Living the Dream, has confirmed that Guns N’ Roses are already working on new material.

“Axl, Duff, myself, and Richard have all talked about … there’s material and stuff going on already for a new record,” Slash tells TVK’s Rock City in a new interview. “It’s just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don’t go, ‘Oh, there’s a plan, and it’s gonna be like this,’ because that’s not how it works. Basically, the only real answer to give is we’re hoping to put a new record out, and we’ll just see what happens when it happens.”

Last year, Slash spoke to Classic Rock magazine about the possibility of a new album. “I think everybody thinks it’s a good idea, and everybody would like to do it,” he said. “There’s no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we’ve been so busy on the road there hasn’t really been time to go in and sit down and go, ‘Okay, we’re going to make a record.’” Watch Slash’s Rock City interview below.

