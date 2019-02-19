News \
Ryan Adams’ Guitarist Calls Singer a “Monster” and Urges Him to “Get Help”
The current guitarist in Ryan Adams’ band, La Sera’s Todd Wisenbaker, has posted a response to the allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse against Adams, as originally outlined in a New York Times exposé last week. Wisenbaker wrote that he has realized “everything [Adams] ever told me is a lie upon a lie upon a lie” and called the singer-songwriter a “monster.” He claimed he had tried to persuade Adams to seek help “some time ago.”
“I believe in forgiveness, redemption, and recovery, but my life has become a complete shitstorm of someone else’s utter delusion,” Wisenbaker wrote. “I didn’t want to say anything because I’m actively afraid for the safety of my family, but I do realize that I have a responsibility to speak up. The women that spoke out are brave beyond words.” In his Instagram caption, Wisenbaker wrote: “This is incredibly hard for me to do but Ryan please get help.”
Since the publication of the New York Times piece, a number of other artists have made statements about their own experiences with Adams, including singer Karen Elson, who claimed to have had a “traumatizing experience” with Adams, as well as Jenny Lewis and Liz Phair. Both Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, who both spoke to the NYT for the article, have both spoken out following its publication as well, with Moore giving an in-depth interview to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast. Adams’ upcoming album, Big Colors, has been pulled from release.
Read Wisenbaker’s statement below.
