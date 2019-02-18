Queen Will Perform at the Oscars

The Motion Picture Academy has announced that Queen, along with new frontman Adam Lambert, will perform at this year’s Academy Awards. Despite negative reviews and the sexual assault allegations surrounding its director Bryan Singer, Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Actor. In January, it won Golden Globes for Best Actor and Best Motion Picture—Drama. The film has also become huge box office success, grossing over $850 million worldwide. Check out the announcements from Lambert and the Academy below.

