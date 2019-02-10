At the 2019 Grammys, Post Malone continued his newly minted awards-show tradition of collaborative performances that may have you scratching your chin and thinking, “This is either the worst idea anyone has ever had in the history of music… or the best.” After his surreal joint appearance with Aerosmith at the MTV VMAs last year, he took the stage on Grammy night with the Kings of Califramma-damma-lamma-wiggy-ziggy-lingo themselves, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Post Malone performed “rockstar” and “Stay” before joining Red Hot Chili Peppers for “Dark Necessities.“

Posty was nominated for four Grammys, the first nods of his career: Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Rockstar,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Better Now,” and Album of the Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys. RHCP, whose most recent album was 2016’s The Getaway, did not release new music within the eligibility period for this year’s awards, but they have three past Grammys to their name, for “Dani California” and Stadium Arcadium in 2006, and “Give It Away” in 1992.

Post Malone has not slowed down since the smash success of Beerbongs & Bentleys, releasing two subsequent singles: “Sunflower,” a Swae Lee duet from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, which reached number one on the Hot 100 in mid-January, and “Wow.,” a standalone solo track that peaked at No. 8 a week later. Since RHCP haven’t released an album lately, most of their recent headlines have been extracurricular: Anthony Kiedis was escorted away by security from an on-court spat at a Lakers game in October, while Flea penned an essay about addiction for Time and announced a forthcoming memoir.

Watch a clip of Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ joint performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards below.