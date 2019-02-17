Phoebe Bridgers Addresses Ryan Adams Allegations in New Statement

Phoebe Bridgers has published a new statement addressing the allegations of abuse involving songwriter Ryan Adams. On Wednesday, The New York Times claimed that Bridgers had formed a professional and personal relationship with Adams, which later fell apart after Adams became manipulative and emotionally abusive, allegedly threatening suicide when she was unresponsive to his texts. Now, in a new statement published to Twitter and Instagram Saturday night, Bridgers has written a post discussing the allegations.

“It’s been a weird week and I wanted to say a couple things,” the statement reads. “Thank you from my whole fucking heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me. They told me that what had happened was fucked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

The statement also addresses Adams’ allegations. “Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable,” she writes. “They told him, by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was okay. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them. Guys, if your friend is acting fucked up, call them out. If they’re actually your friend, they’ll listen. That’s the way this all gets better.”

Bridgers was one of numerous women cited in The New York Times’ exposé. Adams’ ex-wife, songwriter Courtney Jane, and a then-underaged woman identified as Ava each claimed that Adams had engaged in manipulative and abusive behavior. The FBI has since opened an inquiry into Adams’ online relationship with the victim identified as Ava. Big Colors, the first of a trio of upcoming Ryan Adams albums, has been put “on hold” by Universal Music Group.

In the wake of The New York Times’ report, other former Adams’ collaborators like Liz Phair, Karen Elson, Jenny Lewis have each published statements addressing their involvement with the songwriter. Adams has denied the allegations, both in a series of tweets and in a formal statement to the Times through his attorney. Read Bridgers’ full statement below.