Stream Panda Bear’s New Album Buoys

Panda Bear’s new album Buoys is out now via Domino. It’s the sixth full-length solo release from Noah Lennox apart from his work with Animal Collective. Buoys features previously released singles “Token” and “Dolphins,” both of which are accompanied by trippy music videos. Says Lennox of the new album: “The last three records felt like a chapter to me, and this feels like the beginning of something new.”

Lennox’s most recent full-length Panda Bear release was 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, but he’s kept busy since then, putting out two EPs in the form of Crosswords and A Day With the Homies. With Animal Collective, Lennox released Painting With in 2016 and Tangerine Reef last year.

Last month marked the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s 2009 album Merriweather Post Pavillion. To celebrate the milestone, Geologist dug up an old demo of “My Girls” and premiered it on his NTS radio show as “House (HBDMPP Edit).” It’s a fascinating early ambient model of what would become one of AnCo’s most recognizable singles.

Panda Bear is currently on tour in support of the new album, with upcoming shows in DC, Boston, and New York. Find the full list of dates here, and stream Buoys below.