Stream Offset’s New Album Father of 4

Offset’s solo debut album Father of 4 is finally available in full. The Migos heavyweight announced the album release date during the Grammys, where he premiered a short video clip that features Cardi B giving birth to their daughter Kulture. Cardi notably performed her song “Money” at the Grammys, where she won the award for Best Rap Album.

In the buildup to the album, Offset released the single “Red Room” earlier this month, which arrived with an emotional montage video of numerous scenes from the Atlanta native’s upbringing. His fellow Migos rappers each released their solo debut albums last year. Migos’ latest group release Culture II dropped in January 2018. Most recently, the group released a one-off single titled “Position to Win” originally written for a Mountain Dew commercial. Stream Offset’s debut album below.