Netflix has released a trailer for their Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, based on the memoir of the same name. The trailer touches on some of the most noteworthy and infamous moments of the band’s career, including Vince Neil’s arrest for vehicular manslaughter, Tommy Lee’s marriage to actress Heather Locklear, and the moment Nikki Sixx was revived after being declared legally dead following a heroin overdose. Here’s hoping the movie includes the scene from the book when a door falls off its hinges and cracks in half over David Lee Roth’s head during a house party during the Crüe’s salad days.

The film stars Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee and David Costabile as the band’s beleaguered manager Doc McGhee. Douglas Booth plays Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rhein plays Mick Mars, and Daniel Webber plays Neil. Kelly’s buddy Pete Davidson appears as Elektra A & R guy, Tom Zutaut.

The film has been in production since 2006 and was directed by Jeff Tremaine of Jackass and Bad Grandpa fame. The screenplay was written by XXX and Airheads screenwriter Rich Wilkes, so it sounds like this tale of ’80s hairband excess is in good hands.

The Dirt premieres on Netflix on March 22. Check out the trailer below.