Missy Elliott Spots Large Dog in the Wild

When you own a dog, especially one with hefty proportions that strike fear into less substantial pups, people may ask questions. On a rare occasion, the person inquiring about your dog—the person so taken by your dog’s sheer size that they stop their car in the middle of the road for answers—might even turn out to be Missy Elliott. This happened today to the owner of a wide-bodied Great Pyrenees, whose tender age shocked Missy, who was passing alongside in a car.

Yooooo I just saw 1 of the BIGGEST DOGS😳 2 and a half years old! He gotta be eating from the table🤦🏾‍♀️ cereal/Steaks/greens/sunflower seeds/ Hot chips and a grape soda😂 but he such a beauty😍 pic.twitter.com/5iUAdWbaSM — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 26, 2019

Missy later issued a correction: This very good dog is actually a girl.