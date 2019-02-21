Miley Cyrus Says Donald Trump Called Her to Say He “Loved” Her Twerking at the 2013 VMAs

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s latest cover story, Miley Cyrus said that Donald Trump was a big fan of her notorious performance from the 2013 MTV VMAs, when she wore a flesh-colored bikini and twerked against Robin Thicke. From Vanity Fair:

Her 2013 MTV VMA performance is now the stuff of pop-cultural—even presidential—lore. The day after, while Cyrus was staying at Trump Tower in New York, Cyrus woke up to a call from Donald himself, who wanted to congratulate her on her extremely twerk-heavy performance. “I loved it,” he said. “And now he’s our president,” Cyrus says, sighing. “You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean.

Cyrus was just shy of 21 when the phone conversation with the then 67-year-old real estate magnate purportedly took place.

Spin has reached out to the White House to ask if President Trump did indeed call Cyrus after the VMAs and if so, which parts of the performance he liked best. The press secretary did not immediately return our request for comment.