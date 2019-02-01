Melanie Faye – “Eternally 12″ ft. Mac DeMarco

Virtuoso guitarist and singer Melanie Faye, a viral sensation of sorts who has seen support from SZA and is gearing up to tour with Maggie Rogers, has released a new single featuring Mac DeMarco. The song, “Eternally 12,” is from Faye’s upcoming debut EP HomoPhone. The acoustic-guitar-driven R&B song was previously released in instrumental form last year, with a video that appears to be a masked Faye and DeMarco sitting around with guitars by a fire pit. Faye’s description of the video explains that the song was recorded in DeMarco’s studio in Los Angeles.

Mac DeMarco is gearing up to release a new album as the inaugural release on his new record label, Mac’s Record Label. He will be embarking on a North American tour in April. Listen to the new version of Faye’s “Eternally 12″ below.