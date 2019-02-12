To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their 2009 album Crack the Skye, Mastodon are going on tour as “special guests” of headliners Coheed and Cambria. Mastodon will perform Crack the Skye in full at each stop of the The Unheavenly Skye Tour, while Coheed and Cambria’s sets will consist primarily of tracks from their 2018 album The Unheavenly Creatures (hence the name of the tour). Every Time I Die will support as the opening act. Find the full list of dates below.

Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon / Every Time I Die The Unheavenly Skye Tour:

05/28 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

05/29 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

05/31 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

06/01 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville

06/02 Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

06/04 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/06 Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/07 New York, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

06/08 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

06/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

06/11 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/13 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

06/14 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

06/18 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

06/19 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

06/20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

06/22 Seattle, WA – Marymoor

06/23 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

06/25 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

06/26 San Diego, CA – Petco Park – Park at the Park

06/28 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

06/29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

06/30 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

07/02 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

07/03 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory