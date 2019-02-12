News \
Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria Announce Joint Summer Tour
To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their 2009 album Crack the Skye, Mastodon are going on tour as “special guests” of headliners Coheed and Cambria. Mastodon will perform Crack the Skye in full at each stop of the The Unheavenly Skye Tour, while Coheed and Cambria’s sets will consist primarily of tracks from their 2018 album The Unheavenly Creatures (hence the name of the tour). Every Time I Die will support as the opening act. Find the full list of dates below.
Coheed and Cambria / Mastodon / Every Time I Die The Unheavenly Skye Tour:
05/28 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
05/29 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
05/31 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
06/01 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
06/02 Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
06/04 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/06 Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
06/07 New York, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
06/08 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
06/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors
06/11 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06/13 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
06/14 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
06/18 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
06/19 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
06/20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
06/22 Seattle, WA – Marymoor
06/23 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
06/25 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
06/26 San Diego, CA – Petco Park – Park at the Park
06/28 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
06/29 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
06/30 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
07/02 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
07/03 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory