Video: Madlib & Oh No – “Big Whips”

Madlib has teamed up with his younger brother Oh No on a new track titled “Big Whips.” The brotherly rapper-producer duo released the song with a new video directed and edited by David James, as Complex points out. The track is set to appear on the upcoming Gangster Doodles compilation from All City Records, which follows the long-running comic series from illustrator Marlon Sassy.

“‘Big Whips’ came into existence because of a friend of a friend who knows a guy,” Sassy told Complex about the single. “I sent an email asking if he thought Madlib might be down to submit something. I knew it was a crazy long shot and didn’t really expect to get an answer back. But to my surprise a couple days later, I got a reply saying Madlib was into it.”

Oh No later added his verse to the beat through a similar email exchange. “Madlib only had instrumentals available and the friend of a friend who knows a guy had the genius idea of getting Oh No on the track,” Sassy also said.

Mossy’s Gangster Music Vol. 1 compilation arrives March 1 via All City Records. In addition to the Madlib and Oh No collaboration, the release will include new music from Father, Kaytranada, Quelle Chris, Chester Watson, and more. Watch the video for “Big Whips” below.