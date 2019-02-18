B2 Music has released a compilation with Spin called Indie Asia: Volume One. As the title implies, the 15-track collection features indie artists from countries across Asia, including South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Mongolia, India, and China. Highlights include “Something Beautiful” by Bollywood star Evelyn Sharma and Brooklyn Shanti, “Street Guns” by the Korean rockabilly artists Street Guns, “21” by Indonesia’s Elephant Kind, and “Selah” by Singaporean rapper Masia One, who has previously worked with Wu-Tang mastermind RZA. Stream Indie Asia: Volume One and check out the full tracklist below.

1. “GIRL LIKE YOU” – STREET GUNS (Korea)

2. “FORGET AGAIN” – BANANA MONKEY (China)

3. “FRIDAY” – MARY BITES KERRY (Taiwan)

4. “24” – ELEPHANT KIND (Indonesia)

5. “NASHA SA” – RATNANG SINGH (India)

6. “SHANE (SPIN MIX)” – OH! DIRTY FINGERS (China)

7. “LIES (JAY.SOUL TRUTH REMIX)” – AM444 (China)

8. “SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL” – EVELYN SHARMA x BROOKLYN SHANTI (India)

9. “THE NIGHT OF MT. NAEBA (SPIN MIX)” – NST & THE SOUL SAUCE (Korea)

10. “SELAH” – MASIA ONE (Singapore)

11. “JULIA POSH” – THE RED STRIPES (Hong Kong)

12. “MIRROR” – AERO-BOAT (China)

13. “DR. CHEN” – GUNTZEPAULA (Taiwan)

14. “WOLF DANCE” – MOHANIK (Mongolia)

15. “DURGA VIBES” – HAN X, BEAT BAKSHO, LMG BEATS (Bangladesh)