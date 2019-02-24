It appears Krysten Ritter and the War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel are expecting a child together. The couple walked the Oscars red carpet tonight and posed for pictures with Granduciel’s finger pointed at Ritter’s heretofore unseen baby bump. Cute stuff!

Ritter is coming off two seasons starring as the titular Marvel superhero Jessica Jones, though Netflix canceled the series last week. Granduciel made his film soundtracking debut on the forthcoming Jim Gaffigan vehicle Light From Light, which debuted this year at Sundance Film Festival. The War on Drugs released their last album A Deeper Understanding in 2017.

Check out the expecting parents up above.