Korn and Alice in Chains Announce Joint Tour With Underoath

Korn and Alice in Chains have announced a lengthy North American tour for summer 2019. The dates kick off in July in Del Valle, Texas, before heading to the Northeast, Midwest, and eventually to the West Coast in early September. The tour wraps in Mountain View, California at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 4. The co-headliners will be joined by Underoath on all dates, with Ho99o9 and FEVER 333 opening select shows. Find the full list of dates below.

Korn / Alice in Chains with Underoath Tour Dates

07/18 Del Valle, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre*

07/20 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

07/21 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

07/23 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

07/25 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

07/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

07/28 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

07/30 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

07/31 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*

08/02 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

08/03 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion^

08/06 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

08/07 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

08/09 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

08/10 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

08/11 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

08/13 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre*

08/14 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

08/16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

08/17 Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion+

08/18 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

08/20 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

08/21 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

08/23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

08/25 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center+

08/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre+

08/30 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

08/31 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion+

09/02 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

09/04 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+

*with HO99O9

+with FEVER 333

^support TBA