Stream Kehlani’s New Mixtape While We Wait

Kehlani’s new mixtape While We Wait is out now. The new project follows up 2017’s SweetSexySavage, and features previously released singles “Nunya” (feat. Dom Kennedy), “Butterfly,” and “Nights Like This” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign). In addition to Ty, the new tape also features assists from Musiq Soulchild and Baltimore rapper 6LACK. A music video for “Nunya” is out now, along with a science fiction-inspired visual for “Nights Like This,” which stars Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign as scientists working on a robot. According to one of Kehlani’s tweets, she started and finished the mixtape in a single month.

In the time since SweetSexySavage, Kehlani has worked on records with a variety of artists, including Stormzy (“Cigarettes and Cush”) and Cardi B (“Ring”), as well as released a host of one-off tracks (“Again,” “Already Won,” “Honey“) as non-album singles. Tomorrow (February 23), Kehlani is setting up promotional pop-up shops in Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, all of which will be selling exclusive merch. At nine songs, While We Wait also works as a teaser for Kehlani’s eventual second full-length studio album, which is rumored to be in the works. While you wait, stream While We Wait below.