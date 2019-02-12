Kehlani – “Butterfly”

Kehlani has quite a year ahead of her. The R&B singer’s new mixtape, While We Wait, is due out soon and today she debuted the latest single. “Butterfly” follows the most recent single we heard from the project, “Nights Like This” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign). The mixtape also boasts featured spots from Musiq Soulchild, Dom Kennedy and 6LACK. To top it all off, Kehlani is expecting a baby soon.

“Butterfly” is a sweet, no frills crooner. A reverb-soaked, wobbling instrumental and slight guitar strums back an otherwise skeletal setup. Kehlani’s glistening delivery fills the blank space as she sings about a nudging a hesitant lover closer to devotion.

“Know we’re scared of us, what this might become/Ain’t no goin’ back no more, no more,” Kehlani sings at the outset. “I see you duck and dodge at every bend/Afraid to play your card, be forced to show your hand/I hope you take from this that it’ll make you no less of a man/To break your walls and simply grab my hand,” she states plainly at the spoken-word conclusion.

Kehlani’s last full-length was 2017’s SweetSexySavage. Last year, she was featured on Cardi B’s track “Ring.” Cardi thanked Kehlani in her speech at the Grammys when she won Best Rap Album for her debut Invasion of Privacy.

Hear “Butterfly” below.

TRACK LIST:

01. Footsteps (ft. Musiq Soulchild)

02. Too Deep

03. Nunya (ft. Dom Kennedy)

04. Morning Glory

05. Feels

06. Nights Like This (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

07. RPG (ft. 6LACK)

08. Butterfly

09. Love Language

While We Wait is out 2/22 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.