Karl Lagerfeld: Courtney Love, Florence Welch & More React to Designer’s Death

Lagerfeld
Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday morning in Paris. He was 85.

“He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style,” wrote the House of Karl Lagerfeld on Instagram. “Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

As the news began to circulate, Twitter and Instagram were flooded with artists, musicians, and designers looking to pay tribute to the late fashion icon. Among those tributes were posts from Courtney Love, Florence Welch, J Balvin, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, and many more.

 

Ok… the world feels weird. I loved you so much. 💔

Descansa en paz leyenda Karl Lagerfeld.

this image alone was enough to make my generation dream…

My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x

