Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday morning in Paris. He was 85.

“He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style,” wrote the House of Karl Lagerfeld on Instagram. “Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

As the news began to circulate, Twitter and Instagram were flooded with artists, musicians, and designers looking to pay tribute to the late fashion icon. Among those tributes were posts from Courtney Love, Florence Welch, J Balvin, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, and many more.

View this post on Instagram Descansa en paz leyenda Karl Lagerfeld. A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on Feb 19, 2019 at 5:50am PST

Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 19, 2019

RIP @KarlLagerfeld, thank you for your contribution to art and to fashion x pic.twitter.com/PmrlDTcN2I — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) February 19, 2019

View this post on Instagram this image alone was enough to make my generation dream… A post shared by @ virgilabloh on Feb 19, 2019 at 4:40am PST