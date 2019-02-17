kacey-musgraves-to-present-at-the-oscars

Just one week after winning Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves has been selected to present at the Oscars later this month, as Variety reports. Musgraves joins a lengthy lists of presenters including Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Whoopie Goldberg, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez, Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

Though it hasn’t yet been revealed which category Musgraves will announce, it makes sense that she’ll most likely present one of the Oscars’ two music awards: Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Last month, the Academy announced their plan to cut the musical performance portion of the Oscars, limiting original song performances to two. Earlier sources told Variety that A Star Is Born’s “Shallow” and Black Panther’s “All The Stars” would likely be the only songs performed.

Kacey Musgraves was recently awarded four Grammys including Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance for her songs “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies,” respectively. Her fourth studio album Golden Hour was released last March, and was later included on our lists of the best albums and songs of 2018. She performed her song “Rainbow” at the Grammys, and later joined Katy Perry to cover Dolly Parton’s hit “Here You Come Again.” Read Variety’s full report here.