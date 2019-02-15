Justine Skye Requests Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes

Roc Nation singer Justine Skye has requested a domestic violence restraining order against Sheck Wes, The Blast reports and Spin can confirm.

Earlier this week, Skye accused Wes, her former boyfriend, of physical abuse. She also said the “Mo Bamba” rapper and others recently jumped her friends. “Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends … You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again,” Skye tweeted.

Wes, who is signed to Interscope through a joint venture with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack, denied the allegations in a series of tweets, writing in part: “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.”

After Skye’s tweets, Major League Soccer announced Wes would no longer appear in a forthcoming advertisement produced by The Fader’s creative agency Cornerstone.

Spin has contacted Interscope for comment and will update this post if they respond.