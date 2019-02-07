Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), 22, got married this past September. In December, the newlyweds sat down with writer Rob Haskell for today’s newly unveiled March cover of Vogue. There was a lot to talk about, so let’s break it down chronologically.

Here’s Hailey on dating Justin for the first time in 2016:

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through. Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

Here’s Justin on his efforts to overcome a “legitimate problem with sex” and get closer to God with a year of self-imposed abstinence c. 2017-2018:

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.”

Justin again, on the couple’s reasons for marrying just months after re-encountering one another at a church function in June 2018:

Justin admits that while a desire finally to have sex was one reason they sped to the courthouse, it was not the only reason. “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Here’s Haskell’s description of life at the Biebers’ new marital home:

The couple settled into it in September, and they agree that real cohabitation—the kind that doesn’t take place in hotel rooms, on vacations—has been a test. They are squabbling over decorating decisions. Healthy communication is a constant challenge, and in therapy they are working on developing an ebb and flow so that their personalities don’t lock horns. Sometimes they tiptoe around each other, and at others they practice arguing without being unkind.

And finally, here’s Hailey on learning how to make marriage work:

“It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”

The Biebers will celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary next month. We wish them the very best. You can read the full Vogue cover story here.