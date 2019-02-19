News \
Johnny Marr Announces Spring North American Tour
Manchester guitar god Johnny Marr is heading back to North America this spring, promoting his most recent album, 2018’s excellent Call the Comet. Marr’s third solo record features plenty of the sort of upbeat, jangly guitar riffs that Smiths fans first fell in love with over three decades ago, paired with hopeful lyrics about persevering in an age that feels like a dystopian hellscape. Marr’s energetic live performances only augment the much-needed optimism of his last album. Plus, he’s been known to bust out a Smiths song or two.
Spin interviewed Marr last September, ahead of the last North American leg of the Call the Comet tour cycle. Read the interview here, and find Marr’s latest tour dates below.
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/01 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
05/03 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
05/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
05/08 – Portland, ME @ Aura
05/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
05/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
05/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The . Pabst Theater
05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Ampitheatre