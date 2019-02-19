Manchester guitar god Johnny Marr is heading back to North America this spring, promoting his most recent album, 2018’s excellent Call the Comet. Marr’s third solo record features plenty of the sort of upbeat, jangly guitar riffs that Smiths fans first fell in love with over three decades ago, paired with hopeful lyrics about persevering in an age that feels like a dystopian hellscape. Marr’s energetic live performances only augment the much-needed optimism of his last album. Plus, he’s been known to bust out a Smiths song or two.

Spin interviewed Marr last September, ahead of the last North American leg of the Call the Comet tour cycle. Read the interview here, and find Marr’s latest tour dates below.

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

05/01 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

05/03 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/07 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

05/08 – Portland, ME @ Aura

05/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The . Pabst Theater

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge at Harrah’s

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Ampitheatre