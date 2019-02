London singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has released a new one-off single “Adore You.” The ghostly electro-pop ballad was produced by Joseph Mount and provides a disco backdrop for Ware’s tender melodies. “Adore You” is the first release from Ware since she premiered “Overtime” late last year, perhaps hinting at a new project.

In the meantime, the two tracks are all we’ve gotten since 2017’s critically adored Glasshouse. Listen to “Adore You” below.